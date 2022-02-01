Budget 2022: Sensex Soars, Nifty Recovers As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Key Measures

After several volatile days in the build up to the Union Budget 2022, India's benchmarks indices fell after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the 2022-23 budget ahead of the Parliament on Tuesday. Sensex fell from approximately 780 points higher at 12:58 PM IST to 10 points lower at 1:16 PM IST, while Nifty fell from 220 points to 15 points lower. However, by 1:36 PM IST, the Sensex was again up by approximately 450 points, while the Nifty was up by approximately 110 points.

Following the delivery of the budget, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT continued to deliver gains while a weak set of numbers meant that the Nifty Auto sector was amongst the draggers list. Here is a more detailed look at how the Budget impacted the equity markets on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Union Budget 2022's impact on equity markets

Despite the fall in equity markets from the morning gains, the bullishness continued on the IT space as it was up by 0.85%. Large caps such as HCL Tech (1.91%), Infosys (1.26%) and TCS (0.96%) were all up by 0.5-2%. Another sectoral indice that was doing well in Trade on Tuesday was the Nifty Pharma index as it mainted gains of 1.48%. Good numbers from Sun Pharma helped the stock rally by over 5% while Divis Labs was up by 1%.

#BudgetWithArnab | Budget 2022 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman concludes Budget speech; Sensex up by 879 points



Catch the fastest post-Budget #LIVE updates here -https://t.co/xtjWUGefFL — Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022

After several days of bearishness, the FMCG sector found traction again as it rallied by approximately 1%. Most of the gains were led by large caps such as Britannia (2.54%), Hindustan Unilever Limited (0.48%) and ITC (1.68%). The Nifty Metal Index also maintained its gains as it was up by 1.28% after initial gains of more than 2.5%. While there were several stocks in the green in this sector, some of the most prominent names include Hindalco (1.42%), JSW Steel (1%), Tata Steel (3.09%) and Vedanta (2.53%).

In terms of the losers, the Nifty PSU Bank Index sulked in trade as it was down by over 2.7%. India's largest lender State Bank of India fell by 2.5%, with several other prominent names also falling between 2 to 4%. Meanwhile, the Nifty Auto sector was down by 1.54%. Tata Motors was the biggest loser as it was down by over 3%, while a week set of numbers from Bajaj Auto also resulted in it being down by approximately 1%.