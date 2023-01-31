Budget 2023: Arun Jaitley To Nirmala Sitharaman, All Modi Government Budgets Revisited

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented ten budgets since coming to power in 2014 and a repeat in 2019. The budgets were presented by three different Finance Ministers - late Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. On February 1, 2023, Sitharaman is set to present her fifth and the Modi government's eleventh budget.

The first budget (2014)

Then Finance Minister (late) Arun Jaitley presented the maiden budget of the Modi Government and raised the income tax exemption limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. The exemption limit for senior citizens increased to Rs 3 lakh. While the deduction limit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act was raised to Rs 1.5 lakh, whereas the same for interest on the home loan was increased to Rs 2 lakh.

Abolition of wealth tax (2015)

The budget 2015-2014 abolished the wealth tax and it was replaced by a 2 per cent increase in surcharge on people with taxable income of more than Rs 1 crore. The income tax slams remained unchanged. The Budget presented by Jaitley also increased the deduction limit on the health insurance premiums and the transport allowance exemption. He also announced an additional deduction under subsection 80 CCD (1B) for investments up to Rs 50,000 for National Pension Scheme (NPS) subscribers.

Increase in surcharge on super-rich (2016)

The budget increased the surcharge for income above Rs 1 crore to 15 per cent. The deduction limit for rent paid was also increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 60,000 under Section 80 GG. Furthermore, a 10% income tax was imposed on dividends in excess of Rs 10 lakh annually.

Relief for the common man (2017)

The government announced a major relief for taxpayers in Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh income group. The tax rate was reduced to 5 per cent from 10 per cent earlier. Tax rebate under Section 87A was also reduced to Rs 2,500 by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. A 10 per cent surcharge was introduced for those in Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore income bracket.

Introduction of Health and Education Cess (2018)

In his last budget, Arun Jaitley took a significant decision to tax long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh at 10 per cent without allowing the benefit of indexation. Jaitley also introduced a health and education cess of 4 per cent by replacing the earlier secondary and higher education of 3 per cent.

The year of two budgets (2019)

Piyush Goyal, who was handling the Finance portfolio due to Jaitley's ill health, presented the interim budget of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections in May. He announced zero tax for income up to Rs 5 lakh. The standard deduction for the salaried class was also increased to Rs 50,000. Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first budget of the Modi 2.0 government but did not make any changes in the income tax slab and rate.

New Tax regime (2020)

Sitharam announced a new tax regime in Budget 2020-21. People who want to follow the old tax regime were also allowed to continue to pay taxes at the old rates. Over 70 deductions were removed. The government also abolished Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) for the corporate sector.

First post-COVID budget

In the first budget after the COVID-19 pandemic, Sitharaman announced that those about 75 years of age with earnings from pension and interest income were not required to file an income tax return. A healthcare budget of Rs 2.23 lakh crore was allected for FY22. The government also raised the farm credit target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, from Rs 15 lakh in 2020-21.

Devoid of populism

The Union Budget 2022-23 was devoid of populism and majorly emphasised on improving the ease of business and reviving economic growth. Sitharaman announced the plan to roll out a Rs 6,000 crore (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) programme for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The government announced to tax on cryptocurrencies at 30 per cent. The government also announced a 35 per cent capital expenditure jump to Rs 7.50 lakh crore.