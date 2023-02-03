Budget 2023 | India Headed For A 'Green Energy' Revolution; Everything You Need To Know

Climate change has emerged as one of the major challenges in front of the world in the past couple of years. This has brought the world to stand up and fight unitedly to save nature. The world is looking up to India, and expects from it to play a vital role in the fight against climate change.



India is committed to focus on formulation of strategies and take steps to control climate change issues by promoting use of green energies and solar energies more and more. The Indian government pressed for special provisions in the Budget 2023-24 as well to promote the use of green energies and the announcement of the hydrogen train was one of the special highlights.



Experts say that with a vast range of provisions along with various steps to follow, India is heading for a 'Green Energy Revolution' to lead the world against this challenge.

Hydrogen trains with zero carbon emission by December 2023

PM Modi's vision for 'LIFE'



As stated by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2023-24, the Central government is implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment. Policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors are also being implemented. These green growth efforts help in reducing carbon intensity of the economy and provide for large scale green job opportunities.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a vision for 'LiFE', Lifestyle for Environment, to spur a movement of environmentally conscious lifestyle. India is moving forward firmly for the ‘panchamrit’ and aim for net-zero carbon emission by 2070 to usher in green industrial and economic transition and the budget builds up the focus on green growth.



The Budget has provision of Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investments towards energy transition, net zero objectives, and energy security by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Further, a detailed framework for Pumped Storage Projects will be formulated to steer the economy on the sustainable development path, Battery Energy Storage Systems with capacity of 4,000 MWH will be supported with Viability Gap Funding.



An investment of Rs 20,700 crore including support of 8,300 crore from the Central government, the Inter-state transmission system for evacuation and grid integration of 13 GW renewable energy from Ladakh will be constructed .



Minimising use of chemical fertilisers



To incentivise States and Union Territories (UTs) to promote alternative fertilisers and balanced use of chemical fertilisers, “PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth” will be launched. The recently launched National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of Rs 19,700 crores, will facilitate transition of the economy to low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, and make the country assume technology and market.



The Central government will establish 500 new ‘waste to wealth’ plants under GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) scheme for promoting a circular economy. These will include 200 compressed biogas (CBG) plants, including 75 plants in urban areas, and 300 community or cluster-based plants at a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore.



The government will also facilitate one crore farmers to adopt natural farming over the next three years, in order to lessen the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. For this, 10,000 Bio-Input Resource Centres will be set up, creating a national-level distributed micro-fertiliser and pesticide manufacturing network.



Transportations



Coastal shipping will be promoted as the energy efficient and lower cost mode of transport, both for passengers and freight, through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with viability gap funding. Replacing old polluting vehicles and encouraging more and more use of Electric-Vehicles (EVs) is an important part of greening the economy.



Announcement of hydrogen trains, which will start operating in India by December this year, is going to achieve an important feat in the fight against climate change. Importantly, the train will be designed and manufactured in India, under the 'Make in India' scheme. The special feature of the hydrogen train is that the train uses a hydrogen fuel cell which emits no carbon dioxide, eventually resulting in zero carbon emission.



UN resolution to Climate Change



As the United Nations report, the global temperature has already risen 1.1ºC above the pre-industrial level, with glaciers melting and the sea level rising. Impacts of climate change also include flooding and drought, displacing millions of people, sinking them into poverty and hunger, denying them access to basic services, such as health and education, expanding inequalities, stifling economic growth and even causing conflict.



Taking urgent action to combat climate change and its devastating impacts, the UN has set some targets to achieve by 2030 in the Paris Agreement, which legally binds international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris, in December 2015 and entered into force in November 2016. The goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.



The Paris Agreement is a landmark in the multilateral climate change process because, for the first time, a binding agreement brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.

Experts opinion



Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, "In the Union Budget 2023 a long-term focus has rightly supported and tabled many enablers for several industries. With an emphasis on shifting to green fuels, green hydrogen is a paramount of budget 2023; therefore, the announcement of an outlay of Rs 35,000 crores for energy transition investment will help the nation to touch green hydrogen production of 5 million tonnes by 2030. The proposal to set aside Rs 10,000 crore per annum for Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and Urban Infrastructure Development Fund will further boost the infrastructure sector in an energy efficient way."



Rahul Jain, Director, Crayon Motors said, "The budget demonstrates the government's commitment to green growth. They have clearly stated that this is one of their top seven priorities. The extension of subsidies for another year, as well as lower duties on lithium batteries, are encouraging developments for India's transition to green mobility. The infusion of 9000 crores into the Credit Guarantee Scheme, combined with lower credit costs, is a much-needed boost for the MSME sector. Overall, the budget has prioritised green initiatives, and we are excited to contribute to making the world a greener and cleaner place for everyone."