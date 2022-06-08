Business atmosphere in Bihar has improved significantly : Nitish

Patna, June 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday said the business atmosphere in Bihar has improved significantly in the last few years and the state is receiving good response from the industry.

“Bihar government will ensure that the state becomes the top destination for investors in the coming years. We are working on various sectors, which can attract investors in a big way,” he said at the Investors Meet here.

Launching the Bihar Textile and Leather Policy-2022 during the Investors' Meet, the chief minister said the state will soon become a major textile hub of the country.

The policy is aimed at opening new doors for establishment of textile and leather industries in the state. The state government has made several provisions for various types of incentives, including capital investment, employment generation, power tariff and skill development subsidies, freight reimbursement incentive and patent registration, he said.

“We are working on paving the way for industries to come and establish their plants and generate employment in Bihar. Our effort is to take Bihar upwards. The state's industrial policy is very flexible and provides various incentives and support for the investors. It looks to promote sustainable and inclusive industrial development across sectors.

"The business atmosphere in the state has improved significantly compared to earlier and we are receiving good response from the industry," Kumar said.

He claimed that Bihar will soon become one of the leading ethanol producers in the country. The first ethonal plant has already started functioning in the state and 17 more will be set up in the coming days.

Addressing the gathering Bihar Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the state's new textile and leather policy is investor friendly.

"I know that people from the textile and leather sector across the country want to invest in Bihar ... The state will soon become a major textile hub of the country. We will encourage investments in these sectors with our attractive offers," he added. PTI PKD KK KK KK

