BYJU’S, Aakash, & Davidson Kempner: Easy Breakdown Of BYJU’S Financial Chaos

From accusations of financial misconduct to the headlines on Byju Raveendran breaking down to tears, India’s biggest ed-tech startup is gaining unwanted attention from all over the world.

According to the latest media reports, Davidson Kempner, an investment management firm from New York, is reorganising Aakash’s board of directors to commence better control of its operations.

But why DK is doing so? Here is an elaborate breakdown of BYJU’S current financial nightmare and a chronological record of the mishap.

Why Davidson Kempner is taking over Aakash?

In May 2023, BYJU'S raised Rs 2000 crore from Davidson Kempner Capital Management for Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL).

BYJU’S has also announced that it would take Aakash public by 2024.

According to an exclusive report published by The Morning Context, Davidson Kempner accused BYJU’S of financial misconduct.

In this scenario, Davidson Kempner took over Aakash accusing BYJU’S of misusing the money allocated for Aakash.

On the other hand, BYJU’S have refuted these claims as ‘baseless’

Davidson Kempner reshaping AESL board

In August 2023, Davidson Kempner (DK) stepped in to reconstitute the board of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) to improve governance and turn around BYJU'S, India's most valued tech company.

Byju Raveendran will be the sole executive representative of Think & Learn on the AESL board but may give up his position as chairman.

New independent and nominee directors, including Ajay Khanna and Ambika Khanna, have been inducted by DK.

Blackstone and the Chaudhry family, controlling 30 per cent of AESL, are evaluating options to nominate three representatives on the board.

The new board will oversee operations and work with Aakash’s management team, and it will also scout for new auditors to complete financial audits for FY22 and FY23.

Existing non-executive directors from Think & Learn, except Byju Raveendran, have stepped down following DK's intervention.

DK issued a default notice and sought the resignations of BYJU'S nominees due to a breach of covenant in June.

BYJU’S drew only the first tranche of the Rs 2,000 crore DK facility, and the second tranche was dependent on certain condition precedents.

Akash founders refuses to share swap to complete the acquisition

BYJU'S(Think and Learn Pvt Ltd) acquired Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) in April 2021 for approximately $950 million.

According to the deal, BYJU'S have to pay 70 per cent of the total amount in cash to JC Chaudhry and Blackstone while the rest of the 30 per cent was agreed to be paid in share swap.

As per the share swap agreement, Chaudhry and Blackstone have to accept 30 per cent of the total payment in BYJU'S stakes, making them the owner of less than 1 per cent of BYJU’S.

However, recently BYJU’S sent a legal notice to the founders of Akash, for an alleged resistance to complete the share swap payment of the deal.

BYJU’S struggles

In April 2023, ED raided 3 BYJU’S offices in Bengaluru under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to the sources, Chaudhry and Blackstone have denied completing the share swap with BYJU’S and eyeing a cash payment for the remaining 30 per cent stake.

BYJU'S reportedly engaged in discussions with creditors to restructure the $1.2 billion loan, but creditors decided to withdraw from the negotiations.

After which BYJU’S withheld a $40 million interest payment to lenders of a loan amid a dispute and filed a complaint with the New York Supreme Court.

BYJU’S has also fired more than 3,500 employees since 2022 to reduce the operational cost across 280 tuition centres in India. According to internal sources, another set of layoffs is expected from the company in the next 6 months, affecting 1,000 employees.

After this raid, Byju Raveendran, founder of BYUJ’S, allegedly broke into tears in Dubai while defending his company on calls from top investors.

According to the media reports, BYJU’S is also unlikely to renew its endorsement contract with Shahrukh Khan which ends this September due to a severe cash crunch.

The financial state of India’s most valuable ed-tech startup is under continuous scrutiny from not only its top investors but also from government authorities. One after another, things are turning against BYJU’S and its upper management is clearly struggling to manage its financials effectively. By compromising the workforce and continuously attracting negative remarks from its lenders, BYJU’S is making it difficult for the stakeholder to maintain their trust.