BYJU’S, Aakash, & Davidson Kempner: Easy Breakdown Of BYJU’S Financial Chaos

BYJU'S raised Rs 2000 crore from Davidson Kempner in May 2023 | Image credit: Republic
From accusations of financial misconduct to the headlines on Byju Raveendran breaking down to tears, India’s biggest ed-tech startup is gaining unwanted attention from all over the world.
According to the latest media reports, Davidson Kempner, an investment management firm from New York, is reorganising Aakash’s board of directors to commence better control of its operations.
But why DK is doing so? Here is an elaborate breakdown of BYJU’S current financial nightmare and a chronological record of the mishap.
The financial state of India’s most valuable ed-tech startup is under continuous scrutiny from not only its top investors but also from government authorities. One after another, things are turning against BYJU’S and its upper management is clearly struggling to manage its financials effectively. By compromising the workforce and continuously attracting negative remarks from its lenders, BYJU’S is making it difficult for the stakeholder to maintain their trust.