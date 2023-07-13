BYJU'S Appoints Former UpGrad Head Arjun Mohan As CEO Of International Business

EdTech giant BYJU's has appointed former upGrad head Arjun Mohan as the CEO for the international business, news agency PTI reported. According to the sources, its founder and head Byju Raveendran will remain as the Group CEO.

Details of the new appointment

In addition to the recent changes, Mrinal Mohit will continue to be the head of the India Business operations. At present, BYJU'S has not commented on the development. The newly appointed CEO Arjun Mohan was associated with BYJU'S as Chief Business Officer for the past eleven years before heading the Ronnie Screwvala, promoted upgrad, which offers online degree courses, as its CEO.

Arjun resigned from upGrad last year in December. The changes also come at a time when the company head Byju Raveendran recently lost his billionaire tag amid the financial difficulties faced by the company. The Edtech giant's founder was on the Forbes' World Billionaires list in 2020 with a net worth of $1.8 billion when the company was valued at $10 billion.

At present, Raveendran's net worth is around Rs 3,900 crore and his 18 per cent stake in the company is valued under $1 billion.

Developments to the board also come at a time when the company, which was valued at $22 billion in 2022, faced many issues with its board members and auditors resigning and deferring appointments for new employees.

A Netherlands-based company called Prosus has written down a 9.6 per cent stake in BYJU'S to $493 million as of March 31, a report by Forbes stated. As a result, the valuation of the company dropped to $5.1 billion.

In the past, the company has cut thousands of jobs citing financial difficulties. It has also proposed many plans to raise billions of dollars. The company head reveals that he has admitted his past mistakes and assures shareholders of an optimistic business ahead.

The company at present is also grappling with the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan that it took in November 2021.