Last Updated:

Byju's Appoints Lionel Messi As Global Brand Ambassador Amid Layoffs; Netizens Irked

Byju's Messi collaboration didn't go well with the netizens as they slammed the Ed-tech major for mass-firing & simultaneously hiring most expensive player.

Written By
Astha Singh
BYJU's

Image: BYJUS.COM/ANI


Ed-tech firm Byju's has appointed football player and global sports icon Lionel Messi as the brand ambassador of its social impact arm -- Education For All. The Argentinian football team captain who plays for Paris Saint-Germain has signed an agreement with BYJU'S to promote the cause of equitable education.

Byju's appoints Lionel Messi as brand ambassador

This development comes as the Ed-tech major has chalked out a plan to become profitable by March 2023, to 'optimise its marketing and operational cost', which will lead to the retrenchment of 5% of employees or about 2,500 people in the next six months.

Notably, Byju's made history in 2021 when it became the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Lionel Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million.

READ | Byju's ₹4588 cr loss on ₹2428 cr revenue last fiscal clouds concept of mega valuations?

Byju's under fire 

However, Byju's and Messi's collaboration didn't go well with the netizens as they slammed the Ed-tech major for mass-firing of its employees in India and simultaneously hiring one of the most expensive players of the world. Here's what social media users had to say about BYJU's Lionel Messi association. 

A user tweeted, "Byju's has so much money to pay to Messi , sponsor cricket teams and worldcups - can't pay its employees so closing down centers and firing people - but can continue to scam children and their parents.

 

 

READ | Suniel Shetty troubled by Byju's plan to layoff 2500 people; hopes decision wasn't easy
READ | Byju's to sack 2500 employees in next 6 months in bid to become profitable by March 2023
READ | Byju's CEO says job cuts necessitated due to macroeconomic developments
First Published:
COMMENT