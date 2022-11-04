Byju's Appoints Lionel Messi As Global Brand Ambassador Amid Layoffs; Netizens Irked

Ed-tech firm Byju's has appointed football player and global sports icon Lionel Messi as the brand ambassador of its social impact arm -- Education For All. The Argentinian football team captain who plays for Paris Saint-Germain has signed an agreement with BYJU'S to promote the cause of equitable education.

This development comes as the Ed-tech major has chalked out a plan to become profitable by March 2023, to 'optimise its marketing and operational cost', which will lead to the retrenchment of 5% of employees or about 2,500 people in the next six months.

Notably, Byju's made history in 2021 when it became the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Lionel Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million.

However, Byju's and Messi's collaboration didn't go well with the netizens as they slammed the Ed-tech major for mass-firing of its employees in India and simultaneously hiring one of the most expensive players of the world. Here's what social media users had to say about BYJU's Lionel Messi association.

A user tweeted, "Byju's has so much money to pay to Messi , sponsor cricket teams and worldcups - can't pay its employees so closing down centers and firing people - but can continue to scam children and their parents.

Twitter laying off people without basic courtesy and Byjus roping in Messi as an ambassador after laying off people, what dystopian Black mirror episode is this? — Neerja Shah (@Neerjargon) November 4, 2022

About to fire 2500 employees in the name of RATIONALISATION while unveiling Messi as brand ambassador, classic #byjus pic.twitter.com/DjYBcn0f30 — Cypher (@ynwa__97) November 4, 2022

Odd days: Messi is the global ambassador of Byjus 😎

Even days : BYJU'S To Fire 2500 Employees After Recording 20X Jump In Losses 😭😭😭 https://t.co/W9LTtHgxUC — Trevor Philips (@rofl_trevor) November 4, 2022

so BYJUS layoffs was for getting money to make Messi as their brand ambassador🙂#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 — ಸನತ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ (@IamSanathKumar) November 4, 2022

Things at #byjus are getting increasingly Messi. — Aunindyo Chakravarty (@AunindyoC) November 4, 2022