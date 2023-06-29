Byju's CEO Raveendran Assures Employees Of Strong Comeback Amid Crisis

Byju Raveendran, co-founder and CEO of edtech giant Byju's, addressed employees about the escalating crisis and assured them of a strong comeback during a recent town hall meeting. Despite a challenging year for Byju's, Raveendran emphasised the enduring significance of edtech and the pioneering role played by Byju's in the industry.

To overcome recent troubles, Byju's is actively involved in discussions with potential shareholders to raise up to $1 billion, aiming to fend off attempts by existing investors to gain control. The company, which was once valued at $22 billion, has seen its expansion halt and has encountered issues such as missing deadlines for financial results filings and loan interest payments.

Acknowledging recent developments, Raveendran clarified that the resignation of three global investors from Byju's board was amicable and unrelated to Deloitte's exit as the company's auditor. He stated that Byju's is now expanding and diversifying its board to align with the scale and reach of its operations, a common practice for large companies.

During his address, Raveendran urged the Byju's team to focus on "rising above the noise" and highlighted the company's resilience in weathering past storms, emerging stronger each time. He concluded his speech on an optimistic note, expressing confidence that the best of Byju's is yet to come.

After Deloitte resigned in response to the recent crisis, Byju's swiftly appointed MSKA & Associates as its statutory auditors. Raveendran emphasised that this decision reflects the company's commitment to enhancing financial governance practices and strengthening governance standards.

Regarding the ongoing Term Loan (TLB) dispute, Raveendran reassured the team that constructive discussions are underway, expressing confidence in a positive outcome in the coming weeks. Although Byju's TLB lenders have filed a lawsuit against the company's US-based subsidiary over a $500 million transfer from BYJU'S Alpha and other TLB-related issues, a Delaware court rejected the lenders' request to investigate the transfer.

Reflecting on his commitment to education, Raveendran shared that he had invested his last penny in the growth of the company. He urged Byju's team to draw inspiration from the company's previous triumphs and rise above the current challenges, reaffirming his belief in a brighter future for Byju's.