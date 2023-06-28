BYJU'S Defers Employment Amid Problems With EPFO And Cut In Valuation

EdTech Startup BYJU'S has deferred employment for new employees for up to six months, according to media reports. BYJU'S has been in trouble since November 2021. The company has multiple issues with its lenders and employees and has also suffered a hit after its board members resigned last week.

The media reports further reveal that the EdTech company had offered a job to a fresher engineer at an appealing package of Rs 22 lakh per annum which was postponed till January. The same situation has been witnessed by another employee who was supposed to join the company's product team.

"It is important to note that this change in joining date is part of our phased hiring strategy, specifically for the engineering department only. This is a planned approach, not a deferral, allowing us to optimise our recruitment efforts and align the onboarding process with project prioritises and our business requirements," a BYJU'S spokesperson responded to media queries.

In a separate development, BYJU'S has made up for the shortfall in payments to national pension fund, a lawyer representing the company said, which is battling a US lawsuit over a $1.2 billion loan. The comments from Zulfiquar Memon of MZM Legal came after labour ministry sources told Reuters that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had identified a shortfall in payments from BYJU'S for August 2022 to May this year.

The sources said BYJU'S had deposited Rs 123 crore following a directive issued by the EPFO, and that the remaining balance of Rs 3.43 crore would be deposited within a couple of days.

Last week, three global investors at the company said their representatives had resigned from Byju's board, while Deloitte said it was resigning as the company's auditor because it had not received financial statements for 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV has slashed the valuation of BYJU'S to $5.1 billion according to its annual report, a fall of more than 75 per cent from the startup's $22 billion valuation last year.

Prosus cut the value of its 9.6 per cent stake in BYJU’S to around $493 million in the financial year ended March 31 days after it stepped down from BYJU’S board along with other investors. Prosus is the company's biggest investor shareholder.

At present, the company is also battling a US lawsuit over a $1.2 billion loan, which came weeks after raids over suspected violations of foreign exchange laws. BYJU’S told investors it will file 2022 audited earnings by September and 2023 results by December. Earlier this year, Blackrock, too, had cut Byju's valuation to $8.3 billion.

(With inputs from Reuters)