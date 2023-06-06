BYJU's Moves New York Supreme Court; Seeks Disqualification Of 'predatory' Lender Redwood

Indian edtech startup BYJU'S has filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court challenging acceleration of $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB) and seeking Redwood's disqualification. The action was taken in retaliation for what BYJU'S alleges to be a string of predatory practices by the lenders, headed by Redwood.

The reason for this action, according to the company, is that the TLB lenders allegedly expedited their account and attempted to seize control of the BYJU'S subsidiary, BYJU'S Alpha, by installing their own management in the business. Additionally, the TLB lenders filed a lawsuit in Delaware against BYJU'S.

"On 3 March 2023, the TLB lenders unlawfully accelerated the TLB on account of certain alleged non-financial and technical defaults," the edtech company stated in a statement. The TLB lenders initiated unnecessary enforcement actions, such as seizing control of BYJU'S Alpha and establishing its own management, as a result of this unjustifiable acceleration of the TLB.

"Not resting content with this, the TLB lenders (acting through their agent, GLAS Trust Company) commenced litigation in Delaware in an attempt to lend credence to these actions. In the Delaware proceedings, the TLB lenders (unsuccessfully) attempted to deprive BYJU’S of its contractual right to ‘disqualify’ lenders engaged primarily in opportunistic trades,” BYJU'S added.

In addition to the TLB lenders, Redwood, a lender with a reputation for dealing in distressed debt, is the target of BYJU's complaints. In an effort to take advantage of the situation, Redwood has been steadily increasing its holdings in the TLB.

BYJU'S stated that it had disqualified the Redwood entities and that this would limit their ability to exercise important TLB rights.

It is important to note that BYJU'S has stopped paying additional payments, including interest payments, towards its Term Loan B, claiming that the loan has been contested as a result of continuing legal procedures.