BYJU'S Senior Executive Departs, To Lead US Firm Impending Inc

Cherian Thomas, the Senior Vice President of International Business at BYJU'S, has stepped down from his position and is set to lead Impending Inc, a US-based company. As the new CEO of Impending Inc, Thomas will concentrate on the development and expansion of the product portfolio, along with fostering a global pool of talent, according to a statement from Impending Inc. While BYJU'S has not yet commented on the matter, a source within the company verified Thomas' departure, refraining from commenting on his successor.

Impending Inc co-founder Phill Ryu expressed enthusiasm about having Cherian Thomas onboard, highlighting their shared vision of creating innovative apps with widespread appeal. "We are hugely excited to have Cherian Thomas on board. We share a vision of creating inspired apps with pop culture potential without compromise and have convinced each other that we are going to make it happen together," Impending Inc co-founder Phill Ryu said.

Thomas' role in US expansion

Cherian Thomas played a pivotal role in BYJU's expansion in the United States and also led Osmo, a subsidiary of BYJU'S, which achieved a revenue of over $100 million (Rs 831.31 crore)in the fiscal year 2021. Joining BYJU'S in 2017 as its first international employee, Thomas is credited with establishing the international organisation, as stated in the company's release.

Before his involvement with BYJU'S, Thomas co-founded Cucumbertown, a food blogging platform, and later sold it to Japanese conglomerate Cookpad in 2016. He was also an early employee at gaming company Zynga, contributing to their journey up to their IPO in 2011. Impending Inc is known for its applications, including the video games Heads Up and Here Kitty, as well as the listing app Clear.

