BYJU'S To Alter Loan Terms With Lenders Next Month

The Steering Committee of 'ad hoc term loan lenders' and BYJU'S have agreed to complete the loan amendment by August 3, 2023, news agency Reuters reported.

The report also revealed that BYJU's lenders own more than 85 per cent of the EdTech startup's $1.2 billion term loan. "We look forward to completing the loan amendment over the next two weeks and are committed to doing our part to deliver on our agreed-upon timeline," the steering committee of the creditors' group said on Monday.

How did it all start?

Republic had earlier reported that BYJU'S filed a lawsuit against Redwood, an investment management company, in June. The lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court that challenged the alleged acceleration of the Term Loan B (TLB).

It was alleged that the investment management firm unlawfully accelerated the loan amount. BYJU'S further alleged that it was also done on account of multiple non-monetary and technical defaults. BYJU'S also stated that it was forced to take these measures on account of the predatory tactics adopted by the investment management firm 'Redwood.'

Following that, the company made its point clear that it would not pay a single amount until the court settles the case. BYJU'S also assured a stable cash reserve and repayment of the loan in due time.

This loan amount was the highest among the EdTech companies which it took in November 2021 at Libor (London Inter-Bank Offered Rate) with a due date in the year 2026.

In December 2022, the company sought more relaxation after some creditors asked BYJU'S for faster repayment. This was done on account of a delay by BYJU'S in posting the FY21 financials and also repeating the same process with the FY22 financials.

The tensions did not end in terms of negotiations and restructuring debts. In addition to this, the company plans on raising investments worth $500 million in addition to the $250 it raised from existing investors in October 2022.

Redwood also led attempts to force BYJU'S to let go of its contractual rights and also planned on designating its own management team. BYJU'S had also mentioned that Redwood also took unwarranted enforcement measures that included the seizure of the BYJU'S Alpha. As per the media reports, the Delaware court rejected this attempt and ruled that the TLB lenders have not demonstrated either irreparable harm or the balance of the harms as required to support a restraining provision.

Multiple changes and issues in past

Since June, the company has been undergoing changes in its structure and operations. The company fired more than 1,000 employees amid negotiations with lenders followed by the resignation of its board members and auditor Deloitte.

The situation even got worse when it was inspected by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for lapses in corporate governance.

The issues did not end there. BYJUS also deferred employment for up to six months as it faced other issues with the EPFO.

The appointment of investor Mohandas Pai and former State Bank of India chair Rajnish Kumar to the advisory council of the company was also executed with the aim of mentoring BYJU's board and its CEO Byju Raveendran on crucial issues.

(With Reuters inputs)