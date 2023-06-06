BYJU's Versus Redwood: Here's How The Court Battle Over $1.2 Billion Began

Indian edtech giant BYJU's filed a suit against Redwood, the prominent investment management company, on Monday, June 5 in the New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of its $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB). The company has also conveyed that it will not pay a single amount until and unless the court settles the case.

This comes at a time when the edtech company is planning an IPO for its competitive exam training firm Aakash. BYJU'S has claimed that its cash reserves are robust and it plans to repay the payments and interest in the proper way instead of alleged payment acceleration forced by the investment management firm Redwood.

How did it all start?

BYJU'S has one of the highest loan amounts among the edtech companies at $1.2 billion. The edtech company took this amount in November 2021 at Libor (London Inter-Bank Offered Rate) and the loan is due in 2026.

According to reports, BYJU's in December 2022 sought more relaxations in the loan terms after some creditors asked BYJU'S for faster repayment. This step by the creditors came as a consequence of BYJU's not posting the FY21 financials and also repeating the same process with the FY22 financials. As per the requirements of the TLB agreement, every financial reporting by the company needs to be done by end of September.

Since then, BYJU'S has been in a constant rush to negotiate and restructure debts. It was also planning to raise another $500 million dollars via convertible notes. BYJU'S also raised $250 million from existing investors in October 2022 and a proposal to raise another $500 million was also announced.

Earlier this year, BYJU'S agreed to pay higher interest rates on loan amount as the company renegotiated debt financing arrangements. As a result, BYJU'S was expected to pay $40 million as part of quarterly payments.

Current Scenario: BYJU'S versus Redwood

Problems arose when the investment management firm in during the negotiations unlawfully accelerated the loan amount. BYJU'S further alleged that it was also done on account of multiple non-monetary and technical defaults. As per the recent press release by BYJU'S, it stated that it was forced to take these measures on account of the predatory tactics adapted by the investment management firm 'Redwood.'

The investment managing company also led attempts to force BYJU'S to let go of its contractual rights and also planned on designating its own management team. BYJU'S had also mentioned that Redwood also took unwarranted enforcement measures that included seizure of the BYJU'S Alpha. As per the media reports, the Delaware court rejected this attempt and ruled that the TLB lenders have not demonstrated either irreparable harm or the balance of the harms as required to support a restraining provision.

BYJU's also claimed that throughout the process, the identities of the TLB lenders have not been provided to BYJU'S. BYJU'S has also alleged that the TLB lenders are constantly targeting the company and its reputation.