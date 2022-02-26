Cabinet allows up to 20 pc FDI in IPO-bound LIC: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Saturday permitted up to 20 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in IPO-bound LIC with an aim to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer, sources said.

The decision in this regard was taken by the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI RR DP ANZ ABM ABM

