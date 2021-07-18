Cadbury Clarifies Over Beef Row, Says 'products Sold In India Don't Contain Gelatine'

A section of netizens are sharing a screenshot from a website on social media platforms, particularly on Twitter and Facebook, that says that Cadbury chocolate includes gelatine, which means it is derived from animals. Several people have shared this message to claim that Mondelez International's products sold in India contain beef.

"Please note, if any of our products contain gelatine in the ingredients the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef," the screenshot claimed.

Is this true @CadburyUK?

If yes, Cadbury deserves to be sued for forcing Hindus to consume halaal certified beef products



Our ancestors &Gurus sacrificed their lives but didn't accept eating beef.

But post "independence"rulers have allowed our Dharma to be violated with impunity pic.twitter.com/Ub9hJmG8gO — Madhu Purnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) July 17, 2021

"Is this true @CadburyUK? If yes, Cadbury deserves to be sued for forcing Hindus to consume halaal certified beef products. Our ancestors & Gurus sacrificed their lives but didn't accept eating beef. But post "independence" rulers have allowed our Dharma to be violated with impunity," a netizen tweeted.

Another said, "Dear all, Please note, if any of #Cadbury @DairyMilkIn contain #gelatine in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is #halal certified and derived from #beef."

However, refuting the claim Mondelez, which sells Cadbury, said that the screenshot is not related to products manufactured in India. Also, the screenshot which is going viral shows the Cadbury Australia website and not Cadbury India.

"The screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez/Cadbury products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that," the company said in a statement on Twitter.

"As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further. Hope we have clarified," it stressed.

Earlier today, Cadbury trended on Twitter and faced a backlash after that post went viral. In India, the chocolate maker carries a green dot which means its products are vegetarian.