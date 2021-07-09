Cafe Coffee Day Employees Protest Over Non-payment Of Salaries Outside CCD HO In Bengaluru

Several workers of the Cafe Coffee Day Essential division on Friday, July 9 protested outside the head office in Bengaluru over non-payment of salaries. The employees alleged that they have not received salaries for more than three months and are facing financial problems.

In a letter addressed to the Coffee Day Econ Private Limited, employees said: "This letter is to inform you that we have not received the salary for three and a half months (March, April, May, June). We have not faced this issue since we have joined Coffee Dat Econ Private Limited. This matter is a serious concern for us as day in salary causes we financial problems. And it has become hard for us to pay the rent of home and children fees. We hope to get your supporting hand in this time of Covid-19."

"Please resolve any working issues and to come back for working and to come back for working and also delaying of salary payment, waiting for your prompt response with your writing," the letter added.

As per the letter accessed by Republic, a total of sixty-eight employees have signed the letter. They have also shared their employee codes and phone numbers in the document.

CDGL hit by pandemic

Coffee Day Global Limited (CDGL), which operations Cafe Coffee Day, recently discarded around 30,000 custom-made cabinets used for vending machines at its customer places. In the regulatory filing, the company said that a lot of vending machines installed at customers' places have been withdrawn in view of the pandemic.

"In this situation, 29,996 cabinets are discarded and the balance written down value aggregating to Rs 79.78 crore is fully depreciated during the year," it said. CDGL posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 306.5 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021. The revenue was also down 73.4 per cent Rs 400.81 crore. The losses in the January-March quarter widened to Rs 94.81 crore while the revenue was down to Rs 141.04 crore.