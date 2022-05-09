Shares of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear Ltd made a healthy market debut on Monday, jumping over 23%, against the issue price of Rs 292.

The stock listed at Rs 355, registering a premium of 21.57%, against the issue price on the BSE. It further zoomed 26% to Rs 368.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 360, a jump of 23.28% over its issue price.

The initial public offer of Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times last month.

Price range for the IPO was at Rs 278-292 per share.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 649.77 points or 1.18% lower at 54,185.81, while the NSE Nifty also tumbled 185.25 points or 1.13% to 16,226.00.

