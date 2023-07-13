Can S&P BSE Sensex Touch Magical 70,000 Mark In 2023? Here's What Analysts Say

Equity benchmarks are on a record breaking streak the Sensex surged as much as 670 points to trade above 66,000 mark for the first time on Thursday and the Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 19,567.

Is Sensex on track to cross mount 70K?

According to Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking, the Sensex can hit the 70,00 mark and can even go beyond that.

"We are very sure that Sensex can hit the 70,000 mark very soon and even go beyond it. Our target is 75,000 for this calendar year. All important components of the Sensex are trading above average on the weekly chart. Also, IT stocks are outperforming now. It will help for faster movement of the Sensex in the coming weeks," he said.

Sooraj Singh Gurjar, founder and MD of Get Together Finance, said that the growth in the Sensex can be attributed to the robust infrastructure and PSU sector.

"Sensex has shown good growth in the past few months, infrastructure and the PSU sector played a huge role in this growth. Sustaining this growth momentum in both sectors could potentially propel the Sensex to reach the remarkable milestone of 70,000. Another positive point to consider for Sensex and the stock market's growth is the government's unwavering hard work in the infrastructure sector of the country," he said.

Here are some factors powering record-breaking rally in Sensex:

Strong corporate earnings

TCS surpassed analyst estimates by reporting a 17 per cent increase in quarterly profit due to large deal wins by the company on Wednesday. Analysts had predicted TCS would register a net profit of Rs 10,904 crore. Its consolidated net profit also rose to Rs 11,074 crore in the first quarter of FY24. It stood at Rs 9,478 crore in the same period a year ago.

HCL Tech reported a 7.6 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter of FY24. However, Its net profit declined by 11.2 per cent. On a positive note, the consolidated revenue rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26,296 crore against Rs 23,464 crore in the same period last year.

Positive inflation data

Retail inflation rose to 4.81 per cent in June but remained below the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold of 6 per cent for the third month in a row. The rise in inflation was due to the surge in vegetable prices.

The RBI had kept policy rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for second straight time last month. Its retail inflation projection for the current fiscal year stood at 5.1 per cent.

India's industrial production advanced 5.2 per cent in May, as per official data released on Wednesday. The output of the manufacturing sector also rose by 5.7 per cent in May 2023.

Soaring GST collections

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for June surged about 12 per cent annually to Rs 1.61 lakh crore, higher than June 2022 collections of Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The government expects collections worth Rs 9.56 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. Monthly GST collections breached the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark for the seventh time since the new regime's inception.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms at all time high

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a lifetime peak of Rs 301.70 lakh crore last week.

The market valuation hit a record Rs 200 lakh crore milestone on February 4, 2021. The total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms first hit the Rs 100 lakh crore mark on November 28, 2014.