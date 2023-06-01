Canada Continues To Be Main Draw For Skilled Indian Professionals: Expert

Quality of life, well developed healthcare system and precedence given to human development factors are some of the reasons why skilled Indian professionals, students and businesspersons are migrating to Canada. Ajay Sharma, President and Founder of Abhinav Immigration Services Private Limited tells Republic World. Edited excerpts:



Republic: How many Indians have migrated to Canada over last five years?

Ajay Sharma: As per IRCC roughly 4,44,480 Indians have migrated to Canada from 2018 to 2022. They were issued immigration visas comprising of skilled workers, entrepreneurs, experienced class. In 2022 Indians became the largest group to receive permanent residency followed by countries like China, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Philippines.

The reasons for the growing number of Indian immigrants is that India has a growing middle class population with the right combination of education, language skills, work experience, and settlement funds required ideally by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for visa approval.

Republic: What are the basic requirements for application of Canada visa?

Ajay Sharma: The issuance of Canada immigration visa depends mainly on your background, especially if you are a skilled professional, are from age of 25 to 40, ideal work experience of 3 to 4 years helps as more the years of experience you have more are the points you get on the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Republic: What are the migrating Indians seeking in Canada?

Ajay Sharma: Quality of life, education system and precedence to human development factors such as security and safety, a cleaner environment, political stability, stable economy, are some of the reasons why many skilled professionals are migrating to Canada.

Employment opportunities and handsome pay structures in varied sectors attract Indian skilled professionals who are highly active in information and communication technology (ICT), health and other science and engineering related arenas to migrate to Canada.

Republic: Which countries are the favourable destinations for Indians looking for migration presently?

Ajay Sharma: High demand for skilled Indians is leading to Canada, Australia, UK, Singapore, Norway, USA, Germany, Finland and UAE opting for Indian immigrants.





Republic: In the time of global recession, does it still make sense to migrate?

Ajay Sharma: Entry of overseas skilled workers can be of great advantage for the economy for example when it comes to Canada under the Labour Market Impact Assessment permits Canadian employers to recruit overseas professionals.

Those who immigrate are in great need in overseas destinations like UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and Germany as these nations need skilled Indians also because of an aging population. Also, overseas skilled Indians are paid higher than the industry-standard wage rate or wages given to same designations within the company.