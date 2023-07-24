Canara Bank Registers Rise In Q1 Profit By 75% To Rs 3,535 Crore

Canara Bank registered a 75 per cent rise in net profit on Monday to Rs 3,535 crore in the quarter ending June, on the back of declining bad loans and a rise in interest income.

The bank recorded a net profit of Rs 2,022 crore in the same period in FY23.

Total income climbed to Rs 29,828 crore in the first quarter of FY24, compared to Rs 23,352 crore in the same period a year ago, as per a regulatory filing by Canara Bank.

The bank registered an improvement in its Interest earnings, which stood at Rs 25,004 crore against Rs 18,177 crore in June 2022.

Asset quality

The Bengaluru-based lender's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 5.15 per cent of gross advances in the June quarter, compared to 6.98 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs of the bank (or bad loans) were down to 1.57 per cent compared to 2.48 per cent in the year-ago period. This resulted in the provision for bad loans falling to Rs 2,418 crore, compared to Rs 2,673 crore allocated in the first quarter of FY23.

The capital adequacy ratio of the lender rose to 16.24 per cent, as compared to 14.91 per cent.

Pursuant to the proposed bipartite agreement in the wage revision, due with effect from November last year, an estimated provision of Rs 344.69 crore has been made for the quarter ending June as per the bank.

Rising customer base

Last month, K Satyanarayana Raju, Managing Director, Canara Bank said in an address to the shareholders that the bank expects a significant improvement in the low-cost deposits base in the current fiscal by increasing the customer base, rolling out innovative and customised products and by leveraging technology to provide the best in the services to valued customers.

(With PTI inputs)