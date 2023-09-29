Capital Small Finance Bank Files IPO Papers, Aims To Raise Rs 450 Crore

Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Capital Small Finance Bank has submitted draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise funds. The bank's IPO plan encompasses a fresh issue of equity shares, aiming to aggregate up to Rs 450 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 24.12 lakh equity shares by existing investors, as outlined in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Key stakeholders participating in the OFS include Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, PI Ventures LLP, Amicus Capital Private Equity I LLP, and Amicus Capital Partners India Fund I.

Additionally, the company intends to mobilise Rs 90 crore in the pre-IPO placement round, with the potential to adjust the size of the fresh issue accordingly.

The funds raised through the fresh issue will be allocated to fortify the bank's Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requisites and cover the expenses related to the offer.

Highest proportion of secured lending

Capital Small Finance Bank ranks among India's prominent small finance banks (SFBs) in terms of fiscal 2023 metrics such as cost of funds, retail deposits, and CASA deposits. Established in 2016 as India's inaugural small finance bank, Capital Small Finance Bank boasts a diversified portfolio across multiple asset classes, notably holding the highest proportion of secured lending at 99.82 per cent as of fiscal 2023, compared to other SFBs.

Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities), DAM Capital Advisors, and Equirus Capital have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the issue. The proposed listing of equity shares is planned on the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

(With PTI inputs)