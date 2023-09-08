CaratLane to push golden trail of Titan’s massive growth

Tata Group's jewellery and watch retailer Titan Company shares have jumped a whopping 20 per cent annually to Rs 3,172 outperforming the Sensex which has risen 12.25 per cent during the same period. Acquisition of its subsidiary CaratLane is likely to have made a difference.

For financial year ended March 2023, Titan Company reported net profit of Rs 3,333 crore, marking an upside of 53 per cent from Rs 2,180 crore during the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations rose 38 per cent to Rs 35,624 crore as against Rs 25,831 crore in the year ago period.

Operationally, Titan reported operating profit also known as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 2,124 crore versus Rs 1,900 crore, marking an upside of 12 per cent. Its operating profit margin, however, fell 140 basis points to 6 per cent in financial year 2022-23 from 7.4 per cent in the year ago period.

In the last quarter of financial year 2023, Titan's revenue rose 25 per cent and profit before tax (PAT) came in at Rs 979 crore, higher by 37 per cent annually.

Titan reported solid performance across all business segments in financial year 2023 driven by investments in supply chain, digital data, omni-channel capabilities, retail networks, and select international markets, analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said.

Meanwhile, Titan acquired its subsidiary CaratLane Trading Private Limited last month for a total consideration of Rs 4,621 crore for 27 per cent stake in the company.

CaratLane’s financial performance

CaratLane added 84 stores in the year to take the store count to 222. During the financial year 2022-23, CaratLane registered a turnover of Rs 2,169 crore against the previous year’s figures of Rs 1,256 crore and recorded profit before tax of Rs 119 crore against the previous year’s figures of Rs 39 crore, Titan said in its annual report.

"The omni-channel experience has emerged as a formidable business differentiator, setting CaratLane apart in the industry. We continue to fortify our unique value proposition through substantial investments in technology. Since 2008, CaratLane has embraced technology, recognising the need for an omnichannel approach. Our website, app, and physical stores create an integrated experience, empowering customers to effortlessly engage with the CaratLane universe," the company added.

Titan holds 7 per cent market share in the Indian jewellery market. It is continuously expanding its retail network, with total 763 stores in 253 towns across India as of FY23. Despite volatility in geopolitical conditions and gold prices, the company reported revenue growth of 40.7 per cent to Rs 35,900 crore in FY23, led by wedding jewellery, new product innovation, focus on gold exchange using 40-45 per cent recycled gold, leveraging technology, and marketing campaign to attract customers.

Titan has a strong runway for growth in the consumption space in India, with robust earnings growth visibility and compounding for the long term, analysts said.

“While the recent run-up in gold prices has led to near-term postponement of demand, Titan has historically performed well when gold prices surged. During 2008-13, when gold prices went up by a 24.8 per cent CAGR, Titan’s jewellery EBIT and overall profit clocked a CAGR of 49.7 per cent and 35.6 per cent respectively,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said.

“Titan’s medium to long-term earnings growth opportunity is best-of-breed, reflected in five-year sales, EBITDA, PAT growth rates of 20.3 per cent, 24.3 per cent and 23.9 per cent respectively. Given its sub-10 per cent market share in jewellery and the struggles of unorganised and other organized peers,” the Mumbai-based brokerage added.

Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on the stock for target price of Rs 3,570, indicating an upside of 12.53 per cent from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 3,172.30 on the BSE.

