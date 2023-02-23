Carlyle Aviation Partner To Sign Deal With SpiceJet, Targets To Convert Dues Into Equity

The US-based leasing firm Carlyle Aviation Partners is all set to take a 5 per cent stake in SpiceJet. The Carlyle group will also take convertible debentures (CCDs) in SpiceJet's cargo arm, Spicexpress, that can be converted into equity in future prospects. It will also convert low-cost air carriers' outstanding lease rent into equity.

Aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners is the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of Carlyle's USD 143-billion global credit platform. According to reports, Carlyle is also SpiceJet's biggest lessor with the airline operating 13 of its Boeing 737 aircraft.

SpiceJet's Board of Directors to hold meeting

According to sources, SpiceJet has informed the BSE that a meeting of its board of directors will be held on February 24. It said, "Board of directors of the company in its meeting scheduled to be held on February 24 will discuss and consider, inter-alia, issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals."

In the meeting of SpiceJet's board of directors, it's also expected that they will also discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

According to experts, SpiceJet will be majorly benefitted from the deal with Carlyle. The investments will come as a huge boost for the low-cost airline, resulting in a significant reduction in debt for the company and deleveraging its balance sheet for future expansion.

A source said, "The transaction will wipe out over USD 100 million debt of Spicejet, thereby strengthening its balance sheet for future expansion. the move will substantially deleverage the company's balance sheet and allow the company to access fresh funding at competitive rates."