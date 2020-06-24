Cars 24 Picks Up-trend In Automobile Sector Despite COVID-19 Lockdown; WATCH

The Automobile Industry received a major blow after a complete lockdown was imposed in the country to contain the Coronavirus spread. The sales and production had gone down to zero as companies shut down factories and operations overnight. Despite suffering heavy loss, the auto industry, especially the ones dealing in used cars has rebounded surprisingly quick, as per Cars 24.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Wednesday, Co-Founder of Cars 24 Gajendra Jangid said, despite lockdown restraints the company was generating a lot of traffic on its website, especially in the 4th week of Unlock 1. Within six weeks, the recovery on the website bounced back, he said.

“Currently, the business of Cars 24 stands at 70 per cent of its sales level in the pre-Coronavirus period. There is a huge uptake of second-hand cars among people in recent times,” said Jangid.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 440,215 COVID-19 Cases, 248,190 Recovered

Elaborating on the same, he said, “Besides safety measures, the need for owning a car among the general public is primarily to move from one point to another. Buying a second-hand car is driven by need and hence people are move likely to move towards a used car than a new one.”

Gajendra Jangid expressed confidence in the auto industry, stating that companies working on sales of used cars are showing a good rebound. “If this trend continues, in the post lockdown period, business will be revived within a few months.”

READ | 20,000 Beds For COVID-19 Patients In Delhi By Next Week: Amit Shah

READ | Delhi: Married Couple Held For Stealing Valuables From Cars