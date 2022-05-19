Cars24 Lays Off Around 600 Employees; Calls It 'performance-linked Exits'

Cars24 Services Ltd, the used cars e-commerce platform, which is backed by investors such as SoftBank and Alpha Wave Innovation, is laying off 600 of its employees just five months after reportedly closing a $400 million financing round.

The Cars24 layoff, which covers over 6% of the startup's workforce, affects staff across multiple divisions. Cars24, which also has presence in the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia, employs around 9,000 people in India.

"This is business-as-usual performance-linked exits that happen every year," the company told PTI.

The company has reportedly raised over $1 billion in debt and equity financing over the past few years. The company has also reportedly set up a few state-of-the-art 'Mega Refurbishment Labs', and said that it will continue to enhance its superior technology and build a gold standard for quality used cars globally. It also recently announced the launch of seven MRLs in India and one in the UAE.

In February this year, the company had announced its annual ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) buyback worth around Rs 75 crore to reward its employees.

In the last four years the company has consistently undertaken annual ESOP buyback initiatives for its existing and former employees with the value of total buyback standing around Rs 113 crore.

Vedantu lays off 7% of its workforce

The development comes a day after edtech firm Vedantu announced laying off 424 employees or about 7% of its workforce as the Tiger Global-backed company is expecting a scarcity of funds in the forthcoming quarters amid a slowdown in global financial markets.

Vamsi Krishna, the CEO and the co-founder of Vedantu, on Wednesday, told employees in a blog that the company is looking to create a runway for at least 30 months without compromising on its core value of student centricity.

Vedantu chief Vamsi Krishna wrote, "Currently, the external environment is tough. War in Europe, impending recession fears, and Fed rate interest hikes have led to inflationary pressures with massive correction in stocks globally and in India as well. Given this environment, capital will be scarce for upcoming quarters."

"With Covid tailwinds receding, schools and offline models opening up, the hyper-growth of 9X, Vedantu experienced during the last 2 years will also get moderated. For long term sustenance of the mission, V would need to adapt too," he added.

(With PTI inputs)