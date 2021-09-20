CARS24 Nearly Doubles Valuation To $1.84 Bn With USD 450 Mn Investment

The automobile e-commerce platform CARS24 on Monday confirmed that it has raised USD 450 million (about Rs 3,321.3 crore) in funding. The newly raised funds take the pre-owned vehicle's platform to nearly double its valuation at around USD 1.84 billion. According to the company, the funds will be used to expand its global presence while investing in the latest technologies.

The company released a statement informing that the series F funding was a mix of equity and debt. While the funds from equity amounted to USD 340 million, the debt marked USD 110 million. "With the latest investment, CARS24 will expand its global presence as well as further build its cars, bikes and financing business in India, while continuing to invest in technology that delivers the best customer experience possible," the statement said.

The company in its statement said that the equity funding was led by DST Global, Falcon Edge and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 along with participation from Tencent and existing investors, Moore Strategic Ventures and Exor Seeds. It further added that the debt funding was raised from multiple financial institutions. The latest large sum funding comes as a major push for the company backed by investors like Sequoia India, SoftBank, Falcon Edge, Exor Seeds, DST Global, Kingsway Capital, Unbound, Moore Strategic Ventures and KCK. The company had earlier raised around USD 400 million including USD 200 million in November last year in its series E round. CARS24 valuation has nearly doubled in its valuation at around USD 1.84 billion.

CEO Vikram Chopra positive about CARS24 fund raising

Confirming the funding, Vikram Chopra, co-founder and CEO of CARS24 said this was the largest round of funding in the company's six-year-old history. "Traditionally, car selling or buying have been a tiresome process, and only 2 of 100 people own cars in India. However, over the last six years, we have been working continuously towards fulfilling the dreams of many Indians to own a car by transforming the customer's journey- ''the CARS24 way'' that is hassle-free, safe and transparent," he said.

CARS24 is one of India’s biggest pre-owned vehicles commerce platforms and has clocked more than 13 million monthly traffic and over 4 lakh transactions to date. The CEO also added that the company will look into broadening its existing market while venturing overseas with the latest investment. Last week, CARS24 had officially announced its launch with a new campaign in Australia.

With PTI inputs

Image: PTI