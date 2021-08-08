CarTrade IPO Opens On August 9: Check Issue Price, Lot Size, Price Band, GMP & More

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The current period is a superior time for debuting on the Indian Capital Market, anchored by Zomato's outstanding performance. Following the footsteps, CarTrade Tech IPO (Initial Public Offering) will open for subscription on Monday, August 9, 2021. CarTrade IPO will remain open for bidding till Wednesday, August 11. During the same, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will also open its IPO for subscription. Here are a few key points you should know, including CarTrade GMP, before subscribing to the issue.
Last week, CarTrade had announced that it trained Rs 900 crore from anchor investors. As per the circular uploaded on BSE, the company allocated 55,59,664 equity shares at Rs 1,619 per share, aggregating Rs 899.55 crore transaction. The anchor investors included Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Global, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Jupiter India Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Sundaram MF, Kotak MF and Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company.
Founded in 2009, CarTrade has several marque investors like Temasek, Warburg, March Capital and JP Morgan. The online platform shares updates about the auto sector and allows customers to trade used and new cars. Brands like Shriram Automall, CarWale, CarTrade. BikeWale, AutoBiz, Adroit Auto and CarTrade Exchange all come under CarTrade. Among key competitors, it is the only profit-making digital platform since FY19.