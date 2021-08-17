CarTrade Tech IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Via BSE, Link Intime? All Details Here

The initial public offering (IPO) share allocation of CarTrade closed on August 11 and the allotment is set to happen on Tuesday, August 17. The public issue of the car sale startup garnered a massive response from the market as the Rs 2,999-crore IPO was subscribed 20.29 times. Now, that the subscription process nears competition, investors can check their allotment status.

CarTrade Tech IPO allotment date

The company’s IPO opened on August 9 and closed by August 11. During the period, the portion of shares kept for the retail investors was subscribed 2.75 times. Meanwhile, the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed a total of 41 times while the Qualified institutional investors bought their portion 35.45 times. The IPO allotment will be done today, and the initiation of the refund process will begin on August 18. The shares will be listed in the market on August 23.

CarTrade Tech IPO Allotment status

CarTrade Tech IPO issue saw massive oversubscription as the company received bids for 26,31,74,823 shares against 1,29,72,552 shares on offer. The price band for each share was fixed at Rs 1,585-1,618, which is currently being traded at a premium of Rs 260 in the grey market. Investors who have applied for the CarTrade Tech IPO can check the status of their share allocation on the Bombay Stock Exchange's official portal- Bseindia.com.

How to check CarTrade Tech IPO allotment status online:

Visit the BSE's official website- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx (Direct link- Click Here)

On the 'Status of Issue Application' page, click on Equity

In the issue name, select ‘CarTrade Tech Limited’

Enter your application number and PAN no

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

The details of your application will appear on the screen.

You can also check allotment details of the Zomato IPO on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website.

How to check CarTrade Tech IPO allotment via 'Link Intime' website:

Visit On Link Intime's official website- www.https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html (Direct link- Click Here)

Select ‘CarTrade Tech Limited' from the drop-down list menu.

Enter your application no or PAN no or DP Client ID

Click on 'Submit'.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH/ SHUTTERSTOCK