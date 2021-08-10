CarTrade Tech IPO Subscribed 41 Percent On Day 1, Retail Investors Reserved 80 Percent

On Monday, August 9, the initial public offering (IPO) of CarTrade on the first day of bids was subscribed to 41 percent of the issue. As per the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) data, the company received investors bidding for 53 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 1.29 crore equity shares. The price band for the IPO of CarTrade has been fixed at Rs 1,585-1,618 per equity share.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed to 80 percent. Non-institutional investors had put in a bind for 91,800 equity shares against their reserved portion of 27.79 lakh shares. A part put aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1 percent.

On August 6, a day before the opening of the issue, the IPO size has been reduced from 1,85 crore to 1.29 crore equity shares after the company garnered Rs 900 crore from anchor investors

The company had opened for subscription with an issue size of Rs 2,998.51 crore. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE most likely on August 23, 2021.

Nirmal Bang, an online stock & share market trading company, had said in a note, “We believe Car Trade offers an attractive opportunity to participate in a new age business with a number one vehicle platform company at P/B of 4.2 times and market cap-to-sales of 27 times".

About CarTrade

CarTrade was founded in 2009, backed by marquee investors, Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JP Morgan, and March Capital. The online platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars.

CarTrade offers a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands. CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz. Its consumer platforms - CarWale, CarTrade, and BikeWale - collectively get 3.2 crores, average unique visitors, monthly, and Shriram Automall and other auction platforms had 8,14,316 vehicles listed for auction during the financial year 2020-21.

The company generates revenues from commission and costs from auctions and remarketing services, online advertising solutions, lead generation, technology-based services to original equipment manufacturers, dealers, banks, and other financial institutions, and inspection and valuation services.

(Image credit: PTI/PIXABAY)