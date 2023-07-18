CBDCs To Facilitate Easier, Smoother, Seamless Cross Border Payments: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said that there has been a perceptible change in thinking about Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). His comments came on the sidelines of Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“On the CBDC there is a perceptible change in thinking it is being recognised by large number of countries both G20 members as well as countries which are not members that CBDC is an important aspect which needs to be looked at more seriously so as part of FMCBG deliberations it was recognised the work done by various agencies like Bank for International Settlements (BIS) etc. were all taken on board,” Governor Das said at the press conference.

“The experience sharing and the progress in collecting data and exchange of information was also noted,” he said.

Governor Das noted that CBDCs have a great potential to facilitate cross border payments.

“Specifically with regards to cross border payments it was also recognised that there is great potential for CBDCs to facilitate easier, smoother and seamless cross border payments and there is need to take this agenda forward,” Das said.

Das said that IMF is also parallelly working on the macro financial challenges arising out of use of CBDCs.

“About CBDC you have to remember it is a new currency and it will mean a fundamental change in the currency system across the world it is something which is part of a process and the process has started these things do take time,” he said.

Das equates success of UPI to CBDC

Equating CBDCs with the success of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Governor Das said when UPI was launched in 2016 it was a few banks and few thousand transactions which were using UPI and now 30 crore transactions take place on UPI interface.

“Let me give example of UPI when it was launched in 2016 it was confined to a few banks and that time the number of transactions were in few thousands. In 2016 nobody could have imagined where UPI transactions have reached today. There are 300 million transactions that is 30 crore transactions (happening) per day. It is unbelievable I was in the ministry in 2016 which never imagined that UPI will reach this kind of scale but it has happened now UPI is at forefront of international efforts for developing fast payment systems and we are engaged with several countries. So therefore, on CBDCs a beginning has been made going forward how it picks up and I am quite optimistic that it will pick up as countries realise its potential,” Das added.