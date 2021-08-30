CBDT Extends Due Dates For filing Of Forms Under Income Tax Act; Read To Know More

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadlines for filing several electronic forms under the Income Tax Act of 1961, providing relief to taxpayers. The Indian Finance Ministry said in the statement that the move was driven by problems reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders.

According to the statement, the CBDT has decided to further extend the due dates for electronic filing of certain forms under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, read with the Income Tax Rules, 1962 (Rules) due to difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders.

CBDT extends due dates for Income Tax Act forms for taxpayer and stakeholder relief

The CBDT statement released on 29 August mentioned the following points:

The application for registration, intimation, or approval under Sections 10(23C), 12A, 35(1)(ii)/(iii)/(iii) or 80G of the Act in Form No. 10A, which was due on or before 30 June 2021, but was extended to 31 August 2021, by Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25 June 2021, may now be filed on or before 31 March 2022.

The application for registration or approval under Sections 10(23C), 12A, or 80G of the Act in Form No.10AB, which has a deadline of 28 February 2022 may be submitted on or before 31 March 2022.

The Equalization Levy Statement in Form No.1 for the Financial Year 2020-21, which was due on or before 30 June 2021, but was extended to 31 August 2021, by Circular No.15 of 2021 dated 03.08.2021, may now be submitted on or before 31 December 2021.

The quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorised dealers in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on 30 June 2021, which was required to be furnished on or before 15 July 2021, under Rule 37BB of the Rules, but was extended to 31 August 2021, via Circular No.15 of 2021 dated 03.08.2021, maybe furnished on or before 30 November 2021.

The quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC is required to be furnished by authorised dealers in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on 30 September 2021 and required to be furnished on or before 15 October 2021, under Rule 37BB of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 31 December 2021.

The declarations received from recipients in Form No. 15G/15H during the quarter ending 30 June 2021, which were originally required to be uploaded on or before 15 July 2021, and then by 31 August 2021, as per Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25 June 2021, may now be uploaded on or before 30 November 2021.

The declarations received from beneficiaries in Form No. 15G/15H during the quarter ending 30 September 2021, which were due on or before 15 October 2021, may now be posted on or before 31 December 2021.

Intimation to be made by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investments made in India in Form II SWF for the quarter ending on 30 June 2021, required to be made on or before 31 July 2021 as per Circular No.15 of 2020 dated 22.07.2020, as extended to 30 September 2021 via Circular No.15 of 2021 dated 03.08.2021, may be made on or before 30 November 2021.

As per Circular No.15 of 2020 dated 22.07.2020, notification to be made by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investments made by it in India in Form II SWF for the quarter ending on 30 September 2021, is required to be made on or before 31 October 2021 but may be made on or before 31 December 2021.

Intimation to be made by a Pension Fund in respect of each investment made by it in India in Form No. 10BBB for the quarter ending 30 June 2021, required to be made on or before 31 July 2021, under Rule 2DB of the Rules, as extended to 30 September 2021, via Circular No. 15 of 2021 dated 03.08.2021, may be made on or before 30 November 2021.

A Pension Fund's notification in Form No. 10BBB for each investment made in India for the quarter ending 30 September 2021, which is due to be made on or before 31 October 2021, under Rule 2DB of the Rules, may be made on or before 31 December 2021.

Intimation in Form No. 3CEAC by a constituent entity, resident in India, of an international group, whose parent entity is not resident in India, for subsection (1) of section 286 of the Act, required to be made on or before 30 November 2021 under Rule 10DB of the Rules, may be made on or before 31 December 2021.

Report in Form No. 3CEAD by a parent entity, alternate reporting entity, or any other constituent entity, resident in India, required to be provided on or before 30 November 2021 under Rule 10DB of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 31 December 2021.

Form No. 3CEAE, required to be filed on or before 30 November 2021, under Rule 10DB of the Rules, may be filed on or before 31 December 2021, on behalf of an international organisation for the proviso to sub-section (4) of section 286 of the Act.

