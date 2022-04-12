Marking major breakthrough in the Nirav Modi case, India has successfully extradited a close aide of the absconding diamantaire from Egypt. Subhash Shankar, who was the Deputy General Manager is one of Nirav Modi's firms, was brought to Mumbai from Cairo on Monday. He is said to be the key person of interest in the Punjab National Bank scam, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI has been working on the bank fraud case for a long time and was trying to extradite Shankar to the country. Officials sources say, he is expected to reveal a lot more evidence in the case. The CBI will get be given Shankar's custody today.

In 2018, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Parab at the request of the CBI in connection with the $2 billion PNB scam.

Subhash used to work as Deputy General Manager in one of the companies of Nirav Modi



Subhash used to work as Deputy General Manager in one of the companies of Nirav Modi



The Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the CBI in a special court in Mumbai and the arrest warrant issued by Special judge JC Jagdale there, four years ago

In a Red Corner Notice, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain a fugitive if spotted in their countries, after which extradition or deportation proceedings begin.

Nirav Modi who was apprehended on March 19, 2019, has been accused of being the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent letters of undertaking as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB of Rs 13,578 crore. India has been fighting its extradition trial since.