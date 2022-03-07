CBI To Present Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Today

In development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the co-location scam case. Following the arrest, Chitra Ramkrishna is likely to be produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today. The ex NSE CEO’s arrest comes a week after the investigating agency arrested ex-NSE group operating officer (GOO), Anand Subramanian, in connection with the case on February 25.

Earlier on Saturday, the Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal had dismissed Ramkrishna's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case. As per officials, Ramkrishna was arrested from her Delhi residence on Sunday night and was taken for a medical check-up. She was later lodged in lockup at the CBI headquarters. Ramkrishna will now be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, where the agency will seek her custody for questioning.

The CBI had grilled Ramkrishna for three consecutive days and carried out searches at her residence, officials said, adding that she was not giving proper responses. Earlier on the night of February 24, NSE ex-GOO Anand Subramanian was arrested after several rounds of questioning and was sent to CBI custody till March 6. The CBI is now trying to corroborate the evidence collected by them with the questioning of Subramanian.

Chitra Ramkrishna arrested

On February 17, the Income Tax department had raided ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna and Anand Subramanian, after the SEBI report had revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE. The raid comes days after SEBI penalised her for leaking sensitive information on NSE’s five-year financial projections. Ramkrishna has been accused of passing internal information of NSE to the guru she referred to as 'Himalayan Baba'. SEBI has penalised Ramkrishna for Rs 3 crores and Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, Narain.

The NSE, which has been barred from launching any new product for six months has claimed that the 'unknown Baba' was Subramanian, but SEBI has not accepted this. SEBI had claimed in a 190-page report that Ramkrishna and Subramanian ran a money-making scheme during their stint at NSE, alleging that Anand Subramanian's appointment as NSE's CSO was influenced by emails from a 'yogi' dwelling in the Himalayan region in 2013, along with a compensation of Rs 1.3 crores.

Image: PTI/ PIXABAY