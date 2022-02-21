CBI To Quiz Ex-NSE GOO Anand Subramanian To Identify 'Baba' Who Guided Chitra Ramakrishna

Cracking down on the 'Yogic Guru' who was guiding ex-National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD Chitra Ramakrishna, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, is trying to identify who the spiritual guru is. As the NSE's forensic report has hinted that Guru may be NSE's Chief Strategy Advisor Anand Subramanian, the CBI will soon be questioning him, report sources. The CBI will question Ramakrishna again in connection to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) report which revealed that the NSE MD had been advised by a 'Himalayan Baba' for the 20 years on key decisions on India's biggest stock exchange.

CBI to quiz Anand Subramanian

As per sources, SEBI had subjected Ramakrishna to psychological evaluation and has hinted at Subramanian's involvement in her emails to the mysterious baba who used the email-id rigyajursama@outlook.com. The CBI suspects that a cabal ran the bourses, which gave preferential treatment to select brokers. Ex-NSE MD Ravi Narain was quizzed by the CBI on Saturday and has denied any wrongdoing on his part. Other officials in NSE and SEBI will be called again for questioning by the CBI.

Ramkrishna was CEO and MD of the exchange from April 2013 to December 2016, while Narain was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 1994 till March 2013. When Ramakrishna resigned in 2016, the NSE board let her resign without highlighting her 'grave financial irregularities', as per reports. Subramanian also resigned in October 2016 along with Ramakrishna.

Chitra Ramakrishna & the Yogic Baba

On February 17, the I-T department raided ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna and NSE group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian after the SEBI report revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE. The I-T dept was raiding her after allegations of tax evasion and financial irregularities surfaced against her and passing internal information of NSE to the guru she referred as a 'Himalayan Baba'. SEBI has penalised Ramakrishna of Rs 3 crores and Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, Narain. The NSE has been barred from launching any new product for six months.

In its 190-page report, SEBI highlighted how Anand Subramanian's appointment as NSE's CSO was influenced by emails from a 'yogi' in 2013, along with a compensation of Rs 1.3 crores. SEBI claimed that Ramakrishna and Subramanian ran a money-making scheme during their stint at NSE, highlighting Subramanian's continued elevations till he became GOO, with 'arbitrary and disproportionate' increase in his pay package. Subramanian was also exempted from working five days a week and instead asked to come only for three days.

Moreover, in her emails received from the 'spiritual guru', he instructs Ramakrishna “Don’t worry, the straw knows when to be a capillary and when not to. Kanchan (Subramaniam) will be the straw and I will be the suction force for this and you will vomit all that is required as always,” stated SEBI in its report. The NSE, based on a forensic investigation report of E&Y, claimed that the 'unknown Baba' was Subramanian, but SEBI has not accepted this.

As per reports, many whistleblower emails were sent to SEBI in 2015 and 2016 regarding alleged abuse of the exchange's co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market. After SEBI received complaints on Subramanian's elevation, it initiated a probe into it. CBI has booked owner and promoter of OPG Securities Sanjay Gupta and others in connection to the co-location case.