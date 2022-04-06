CCI Accepts NRAI Complaint, Orders Scrutiny Against Zomato And Swiggy For Unfair Practices

The Competition watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into pricing, payment, commission, dealings with restaurant and neutrality related allegations against food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy. The Director General has been asked to file a report within 60 days based on a detailed investigation. The complaint, filed by the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) responded to the CCI action and said, the association expects a positive outcome, which will provide all stakeholders with a level playing field.

CCI accepts 'There is conflict of interest'

The CCI in its statement on Monday said, the commission has found conflict of interest situation in the concerns raised in the complaint, "The Commission is of the view that prima facie a conflict of interest situation has arisen in the present case, both with regard to Swiggy as well as Zomato, because of the presence of commercial interest in the downstream market, which may come in the way of them acting as neutral platforms."

CCI also felt the need for a detailed scrutiny on the impact on overall competition with restaurant partners vis-a-vis private brand, entities which the food aggregators may be incentivised to favour.

Zomato's position

Zomato in a filing to BSE touched upon the points where CCI hasnt found any concerns whereas it, seeks investigation into whether certain restaurants are preferred over another and price differential across platforms. "The Commission has mentioned that it has prima facie not found concerns with respect to our independence on levy of commissions or alleged bundling of services, while it would want to investigate aspects such as preferential listing of restaurant partners and pricing parity across platforms, etc," Zomato said in a BSE filing.

NRAI jointly working with aggregators and Government authorities

NRAI, informing on the actions the association has been taking to work closely with all market participants said, NRAI has been engaging both with aggregators and the concerned Government authorities to iron out painpoints of the industry vis-a-vis of aggregators. These challenges aggravated during the pandemic, when the restaurants were dependant on the aggregators. In the absence of asustainable solution, NRAI knocked the doors of CCI for the aggregators to operate as a neutral market place.

IMAGE : PTI