Central Government's Total Expenditure At Rs 10.5 Lakh Crore In Q1

The central government's total expenditure in the first quarter stood at Rs 10.5 lakh crore or 23.3 per cent of the Budget estimates (BE). The expenditure had touched 24 per cent of the BE in the year-ago period. Of the total expenditure, Rs 7.72 lakh crore was on the revenue account and Rs 2.78 lakh crore was towards the capital account.

Of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 2,43,705 crore was on interest payments and Rs 87,035 crore on major subsidies.

Fiscal deficit

Meanwhile, the Central government’s fiscal deficit at the end of the first quarter touched 25.3 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the gap between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 4,51,370 crore as of end-June, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023-24 financial year. The deficit was 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71 per cent.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for the first three months of 2023-24, CGA said the net tax revenue was Rs 4,33,620 crore or 18.6 per cent of the BE for the current fiscal. The net tax revenue collection was 26.1 per cent at end-June 2022.

The deficit stood at 21.2 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of the financial year 2022-23.

Infra sector growth at 5-month high

Separate government data showed that growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.2 per cent in June 2023 compared to the year-ago month due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity, according to the official data released on Monday.

The core sector growth was 13.1 per cent in June 2022, the Commerce Ministry data showed.

The production growth in June, however, was at a five-month high. In January, the key sectors expanded at 9.7 per cent while in May 2023 the growth rate was 5 per cent.

The output growth of the eight sectors slowed down to 5.8 per cent in April-July 2023-24 against 13.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

(With PTI inputs)

