Centre Amends Food Security Rules To Prevent Ration Leakage, Corruption

As the central government amended its rules to link EPOS to electronic scales at ration shops, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to his official Koo handle and said that this is an attempt to take to ensure that the poor get the right quantity of ration. Piyush Goyal further said that with this decision, the full benefit of distribution of food grains to the consumers will be ensured and the corruption will also end.

Centre amends its Food Security rules

The Centre has amended its Food Security (Assistance to State Government) Rules, 2015, in an attempt to improve transparency and curb leakages at ration shops at the time of weighing foodgrains for beneficiaries and to encourage EPOS linkage with electronic weighing machines.

This amendment, notified by the Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ministry, aims to ensure the right quantity to beneficiaries in the distribution of subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 as per their entitlement. It also incentivizes states who have been using ePoS efficiently and encourages states to improve efficiency in ePoS operations and generate savings.

The government said that this amendment has been made as an attempt to take forward the reform process envisaged under Section 12 of the Act by way of improving the transparency of the operation of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) under NFSA.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the government is providing five kilograms of wheat and rice (foodgrains) per person, at a subsidized rate of Rs 2-3 per kg, respectively, to about 80 crore people of the country.

According to the government's statement, "The Department of Food and Public Distribution issued a notification on June 18, 2021, to ensure proper distribution of subsidized food grains to the beneficiaries as per their eligibility under NFSA 2013."

The Centre has stated that under sub-rule (2) of the Food Security (State Government Assistance Rules) 2015 to encourage the States to operate the EPOS devices properly and to promote savings with an additional profit of Rs.17.00 per quintal. Rule 7 has been amended.

"Any savings earned by any State/UT from the additional margin provided for the cost of purchase, operation and maintenance of Point of Sale devices, if any, shall be credited to the purchase of electronic weighing scales," the statement said. The government has further said that this amendment has been made as an attempt to take forward the reform process envisaged under Section 12 of the Act by way of improving the transparency of the operation of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) under NFSA.

