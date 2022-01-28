Centre Appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran As New Chief Economic Advisor For Finance Ministry

The Central government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) for Union Finance Ministry. He has assumed the charge. This development comes just days ahead of Union Budget 2022-23, which will take place on February 1.

Prior to this appointment, Dr Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

Nageswaran, who is the former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, replaces K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December last year following the completion of his three-year term.

CEA is responsible for drafting the Economic Survey. However, the 2021-22 Economic Survey which is scheduled to be tabled in the parliament on Monday, January 31, has been drafted by a team led by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 1. In Budget 2022-23, Sitharaman will try to address the challenges around life and livelihood posed by the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented in a paperless form on February 1 at 11 am. A "Union Budget Mobile App" will also be launched by the government for hassle-free access of the budget to MPs and the general public. Notably, this will be Nirmala Sitharaman's third budget.