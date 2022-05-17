Centre Eases Curbs On Wheat Exports, Permits Consignments Registered Prior To May 13

A day after imposing a ban on wheat exports, the Centre on Tuesday announced a relaxation of its order. The government has decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over prior to 13 May to Customs for examination and registered into their systems, such consignments would be allowed for export. The announcement came four days after the government prohibited the wheat export in a bid to manage the country's overall food security.

Centre announces relaxation to its order restricting wheat exports

Govt announcs relaxation to its order restricting wheat exports. It's been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination®istered into their systems on or prior to 13th May, such consignments would be allowed for export: Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Notably, the central government also extended the wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday wrote, “To ensure that no wheat farmer faces inconvenience, Modi Government extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. We are committed to ensuring farm prosperity." The decision will aid in controlling retail wheat and wheat flour prices, which have risen by an average of 14-20% in the last year, as well as meeting the foodgrain requirements of neighbouring and vulnerable nations.

India bans wheat exports

On May 13, India banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices, according to an official notification. However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 13.

"The export policy of wheat is prohibited with immediate effect," the DGFT said.

“The Government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies,” the government order said.

“There is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors, as a result of which the food security of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable countries is a major risk,” the government’s order further read.

The government order restricting wheat exports also stated that the move was made "to manage the country's overall food security and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries," and that the central government was amending its foreign trade policy to make wheat a restricted item for exports rather than "free."

(Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)