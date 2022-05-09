Centre Grants Security Clearance To Jet Airways; To Resume Commercial flight operations

The Union Home Ministry has granted security clearance to Jet Airways. With these proposed changes, the airline can relaunch commercial flight operations in the next few months as planned earlier. The security clearance is provided for the proposed change in the management control/shareholding pattern of Jet Airways and for the scheduled operator permit.

The current promoter of Jet Airways is the Jalan Kalrock Consortium. The airline ceased operations in its previous avatar in 2019 when owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on 17 April 2019.

The official communication to the promoters read, “I am directed to refer to your application and to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

On May 6, the Civil Aviation Ministry sent a letter to the airline informing it about the grant of the security clearance by the Union Home Ministry.

Jet Airways operated a test flight in Hyderabad

After a hiatus of more than three years, Jet Airways on May 5, conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad airport. Under the watch of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, it will soon be conducting proving flights to demonstrate its ability to take to the skies again. The DGCA will be granting it the Air Operator Certificate, if successful.

"This is to clarify that Jet Airways operated a test flight in Hyderabad earlier today, and a positioning ferry flight to Delhi thereafter. These were not proving flights. We expect to schedule proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with DGCA", Jet Airways posted on it's Twitter handle.

"Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again", the airlines said in another tweet.

One of the biggest hurdles in the path to the airline’s recommencement of operations is security clearance. In April 2019, the airline stopped services after being bogged down by financial woes.

(Image: PTI)