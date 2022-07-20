Centre Slashes Windfall Tax On Petrol, Diesel & Jet Fuel As Global Crude Oil Prices Drop

The Centre announced it has slashed windfall taxes on petrol and other fuels and removed a tax on petrol exports in less than three weeks after they imposed the two charges as international crude oil rates plunged. Notably, the changes will come into effect from Wednesday, July 20.

According to a government statement, it has scrapped the Rs 6 per litre fee on petrol exports and lowered the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel (jet fuel) shipments by Rs 2 per litre. Additionally, it has reduced the tax on crude oil that is produced domestically by around 27% to Rs 17,000 per tonne from erstwhile Rs 23,250 per tonne. Notably, the Centre was mulling reducing these levies amidst a drop in global crude oil prices. It is pertinent to mention here that the global price of Brent crude oil is now around $106 per barrel after reaching over $120 per barrel.

Notably, the reduction in the levies will offer relief to the country's oil refiners and producers including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Reliance Industries Ltd.

India reduces windfall tax, scraps tax on petrol export

Notably, on July 1, India implemented the levies, joining many other countries that have done the same to capture the expanding earnings of the energy sector. However, since then, global fuel prices have fallen, reducing profit margins for both oil producers and refiners.

It is pertinent to mention here that concerns over a future global recession have caused a decline in international crude prices since mid-June, at one time wiping out all the gains made after Russia's invasion of Ukraine that started in February. As a result of increased supplies, returns from processing petrol and diesel in Asia have fallen precipitously in recent weeks, and industry consultant FGE (Fact Global Energy) anticipates a further reduction in margins this quarter.