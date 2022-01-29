Centre To Fund Drone Use In Farming; Issues Guidelines For FPOs & Other Stakeholders

In a significant move towards promoting the use of drones in agriculture and further making drone technology affordable for the stakeholders of the sector, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare will be funding the use of drones for agricultural activities. In view of this, the Ministry has issued a series of guidelines under the “Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization” (SMAM) which aims to support farmer producer organisations, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, custom hiring centres, and individuals.

Accordingly, the guidelines envisage granting up to 100% of the cost of agriculture drones or Rs 10 lakhs, whichever is less, as a grant for the purchase of drones by different organisations or individuals concerning farming. Apart from that, the farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) will also be eligible to receive a grant of up to 75% of the cost of agricultural drones for demonstrations on the farmers' field. Meanwhile, a contingency expenditure of Rs 6,000 per hectare will be provided for implementing agencies that don't want to purchase drones but will instead hire them for demonstrations.

Similarly, agricultural graduates, who will be establishing Custom Hiring Centres, will be eligible to receive 50% of the basic cost of drones and attachment or up to Rs 5 lakhs in grant support for drone purchases.

Centre issues SOP for drone use

The guidelines came months after the Centre issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) for drone usage in agriculture. As per the Ministry, the SOP for drone regulations based on pesticide application covered major aspects including flying permissions, area distance, weight classification, area restrictions, drone registration, piloting certification, and others.

According to the SOP, drone operators will need to obtain a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) from DGCA before initiating any kind of operation. Also, local authorities will have to be informed before starting operation and all safety precautions have to be followed. “The drones must have the capability to handle variable payload (depleting tank). The nozzle system should be attached in a manner that the spray swath is continuous when sprayed from the minimum permitted height above the uniformly distributed crop,” the guidelines stated.

Notably, the drone operations were permitted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through certain conditions following which 'Drone Rules 2021' was also issued to regulate the use and operation of drones in India.

(Image: Shutterstock)