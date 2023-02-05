Centre To Hike Dearness Allowance (DA) For Govt Employees, Pensioners By 4%

In good news for government employees and pensioners, the Central government is expected to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 10 million employees and pensioners from 38% to 42%. This development comes days after the Union Budget announcement for FY 2023-2024.

Notably, the Dearness Allowance (DA) calculation for employees and pensioners is based on the most recent Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) produced monthly by the Labor Bureau, which is part of the Union Labor Ministry.

Speaking to PTI, All India Railwaymen Federation, General Secretary, Shiva Gopal Mishra said, "The CPI-IW for December 2022 was released on January 31, 2023. The Dearness Allowance hike works out to be 4.23 per cent. But the government does not factor in hiking DA beyond the decimal point. Thus DA is likely to be increased by four percentage points to 42 per cent."

Centre to hike DA by 4%

Mishra also stated that the expenditure division of the Union Finance Ministry will draft a proposal to increase DA, including its financial impact, and submit it to the Union Cabinet for approval. As per the PTI report, the DA hike will be effective from January 1, 2023.

As of now, over 10 million central government employees and pensioners are getting a 38 per cent Dearness Allowance. The last revision in the DA was done on September 28 last year, effective from July 1, 2022. It is pertinent to mention that the DA is provided to employees and pensioners to compensate them for the impact of inflation or price rise. The cost of living increases over a period of time and is reflected through CPI-IW.

(With inputs from PTI)