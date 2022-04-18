Centre To Release 11th Installment Under PM KISAN Scheme Soon; Check Details

After distributing the 10th round of instalments to the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN (Kisan Samman Nidhi) Yojna on 1 January 2022, the Central government will be releasing the next round of financial assistance for farmers later this month. The eleventh round of the instalments under PM KISAN scheme launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, is scheduled to be released soon for the upcoming quarter of the ongoing fiscal. It will be the second quarterly instalment that will be provided to the registered beneficiaries.

Farmers registered under the scheme will directly receive a sum of Rs 2,000 in their respective bank accounts. The next (12th) instalment of the government’s monetary support will be released next in September after four months.

Centre to release second quarterly instalment of PM KISAN Scheme

Entering the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred an amount of Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore farmer families across the country as part of the 10th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN). He had also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to around 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers. Previously, PM Modi had lauded the KISAN scheme and said that it has emerged as major support for Indian farmers and the government will continue to work for the benefit of farmers.

Beneficiaries interested in learning the status of the forthcoming support from the centre shall be able to do so by following these steps:

1. Go to PMKisan.gov.in website

2. Under the farmer’s corner section, click on the tab- ‘Beneficiary Status’

3. One can then fill in the required details to log onto their account and track their beneficiary status

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna

Besides, the deadline to complete the PM Kisan eKYC, which has been made mandatory for availing the benefit of the scheme, has been extended to 22 May 2022, from March 31.

The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in 2019 with the motive of providing a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to all eligible farmer families in three payable instalments of Rs 2,000. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance to landholding farmers in order to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture.

(Image: PTI)