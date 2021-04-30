Centre Waives Off Import Duty On Vital COVID-19 Diagnostics Kits & Reagents For 6 Months

In the wake of an unprecedented surge in COVID infections and ordeals that have stemmed out of it, the Centre has waived off import duty on vital diagnostic kits and reagents used in COVID related diagnosis for the coming 6 months. This was issued in the public interest according to the Ministry of Finance.

On April 30, Ministry of Finance's Revenue Department vides a gazetted circular made amendments to their previous full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen-related equipment. Now, the Centre has enrolled following composition and content to be free of customs duty.

Inflammatory Diagnostic (marker) kits, namely- IL6,

D-Dimer,

CRP (C- Reactive Protein)

LDH (Lactate De-Hydrogenase)

Ferritin

Pro Calcitonin and

Blood gas reagents

Earlier, basic customs duty was exempted on Remdesivir and its API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) recently. It was suggested that the import of equipment related to providing oxygen to patients needs to be expedited. The Government of India has taken a lot of measures in the last few days to improve supply of oxygen and medical supplies.

Liberalised vaccine policy will commence on May 1 across States. The Centre had previously announced free food grains for 80 crore Indians for the month of May and June 2021.

COVID-19 tally

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, as per data updated at 8 am today showed.

The Centre has liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination and will be implemented from May 1 and registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases spiralled unabated across the globe with 151,109,988 infected by the deadly contagion. While 128,983,997 have recovered, 3,178,538 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,044,062, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,443,290.