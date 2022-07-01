Last Updated:

Centre's Hike On Oil Export Taxes Leads To Major Fall In Share Prices Of Oil Refineries

After the Centre announced an increase in tax on windfalls and export of fuels, share prices of oil refining companies were trading with a major fall.

The central government's announcement of increasing taxes on the export of petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has led to a major crackdown on the share prices of several oil refining companies including Reliance Industries on Friday. As per the Centre's order, taxes will be increased on the export, and an additional windfall tax has been also announced on gains made by domestic refineries. 

Concerning the same, with shares of Reliance Industries emerging at the top with the maximum number fall in its share price, it is followed by other oil refinery companies including Oil India, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEC), Chennai Petroleum, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) among others who have all witnessed a major fall in their prices. 

Earlier in the morning, shares of Reliance Industries fell to the lowest of 8.69% bringing it to Rs. 2370.1 level followed by Oil India going down by over 4%, Chennai Petroleum by over 8%, MRPL by over 9%, and HOEC by over 5%. 

The present share price of oil refineries following the Centre's hike in taxes

Speaking about the current share price as of July 1 at 3:37 PM, while Reliance Industries' current share stands at 2,408.70 with a fall of 7.07%, others are as follows:

  • Oil India - 214.20 level
  • Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) - 81.55 level
  • Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEC) - 181.80 level
  • Chennai Petroleum - 298.90 level 
  • Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) - 131.40 level

All of these have been trading with a major decrease in share prices. 


