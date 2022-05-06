CESC commissions first microgrid with floating solar & BESS

Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) Power distribution company CESC Ltd on Friday said it has commissioned its first microgrid with floating solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on a trial basis in South 24 Parganas district, a model that will help in crisis management and uninterrupted power supply with green energy.

Microgrid is like a small grid within a grid which is connected to a large single customer or a small group of consumers and typically has renewable generation source with a battery backup to support supply when the normal grid fails. This helps in maintaining an uninterrupted and quality power supply for essential services, improving the overall resiliency of the grid. "This microgrid plant with 100kW floating solar system and 218kWh with battery storage is in place now for trial and we will study and analyse for a year before deciding to expand the model in other locations within our distribution area," CESC MD (Distribution) Debasish U Banerjee told PTI.

The study and analysis of the performance of this small microgrid trial project will provide valuable insights for scaling up this technology to reap maximum benefits for our consumers, in future, the official said.

During the daytime, the microgrid will supply local load of the substation sourcing green power from the floating solar plant covering 6000 sq ft. Any excess generation will be utilized to charge the battery bank and export it to the grid.

In case of grid failure (arising out of generation/import failure), natural disasters, etc, the microgrid will isolate itself from the disturbances and provide uninterrupted power to the local substation load.

CESC had installed a 315KW storage battery at Kakurgachi with grid fed power that charges with off-peak power and supports the grid during peak hour. The battery in the microgrid uses the latest Gel type technology, propelling a higher level of efficiency and safety. “In our constant endeavour to adopt sustainable technology, we have embarked upon installation of microgrid in Kolkata to further enhance reliability of power supply and pursue the journey of decarbonisation, decentralization and disaster management. This cutting-edge technology will accelerate powering a sustainable future to create a positive societal impact for a better planet and its people,” Banerjee said. CESC officials declined to speak about microgrid capex and unit power cost. PTI BSM RG RG

