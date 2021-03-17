Chairman Of Sahara India Subrata Roy Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Lucknow

Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, Subrata Roy, on Tuesday, received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Lucknow. His picture from the vaccination centre surfaced on social media.

Reports suggest that he appealed to everyone to take the vaccine 'in order to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19'. India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year with 28,903 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Roy’s case, which featured in Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires, is among stories of fallen business tycoons in Asia’s third-largest economy and India’s efforts to go after the rich and famous who failed to pay their dues. Roy was sent to Tihar Jail by the apex court on March 4, 2014 and came out on parole after spending over two years in prison on May 6, 2016 to perform the last rites of his mother Chhabi Roy. He has been out of prison since then.

Subrata Roy Sahara, Chairman of one the largest Indian conglomerates, Sahara Group gets his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Lucknow. He also urged the eligible citizens to get inoculated against the virus.#Covid_19 #CovidVaccine #VaccinationDrive #CoronavirusVaccine #Covaxin pic.twitter.com/gGBbKY4n8e — I Support Sahara (@isupportsahara) March 16, 2021

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore with 19,11,913 people inoculated on Tuesday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said.

A total of 19,11,913 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to the beneficiaries on Tuesday (till 7 pm), the 60th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, including 16,10,989 who received the first dose and 3,00,924 who got the second dose, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The 16,10,989 beneficiaries who received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday include 11,84,736 aged above 60 and 2,54,382 aged between 45 and 60 years. The next phase of the vaccination drive commenced on March 1 for those above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities.

(With PTI inputs)