Chambal Fertilisers Q1 Net Profit Drops Marginally To Rs 339 Crore

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited on Tuesday reported a minor drop of 0.9 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 339 crore in the quarter ending June. The drop came on the back of poor sales during the quarter.

Chambal Fertilisers quarterely performance

The company’s net profit was Rs 341.71 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue on a consolidated basis declined 23 per cent to Rs 5,589 crore in quarter-ending June from Rs 7,291.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals said there were higher volumes of urea during the quarter but the revenue decreased mainly due to lower gas prices. Similarly, there was lower revenue from phosphatic and potassium fertilisers because of lower volumes and prices.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 5,088 crore as compared to Rs 6,821.97 crore a year ago.

The stock price of the company settled at Rs 275 apiece, up over 0.50 per cent, when the market closed today August 08, 2023. The stock surged over 3 per cent in the first quarter of Financial Year 2024.

The market capitalisation of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is Rs 11,445.67 crore.

Promoted by Zuari Industries Limited, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is one of the largest private sector fertiliser producers in India. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kota, Rajasthan. Its three hi-tech nitrogenous fertiliser plants are located at Gadepan in Kota district of Rajasthan. The company competes with the likes of PI Industries, Coromandel International, Sumitomo Chemical India, Bayer Cropscience, and UPL among others in this segment.

(With inputs from PTI)