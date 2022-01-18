Chandramohan Nallur Inducted As Youngest Business Relation Director For IPCCI

Chandramohan Nallur, a Warsaw-based Polish Malayalee, has been named Business Relations Director of the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IPCCI). Chandramohan, the Treasurer of the World Malayalee Federation's European Chapter and the General Secretary of the Kerala Association in Poland, is the first Keralite to serve in this post. The Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce is an organization that works to enhance commercial and industrial relations between India and Poland. Indian firms have previously invested $3 billion in Poland and $672 million in Polish firms in India.

"It is a known fact that India is a land of opportunities, but to access, guide, and explore the offerings is a hard ask. I tend to streamline the market over here in Europe, especially for Indian companies who've faced travel hassle due to the pandemic. I aim at offering my consulting services to expand and explore European markets, "says Chandramohan Nallur, Business Relations Director, IPCCI.

Chandramohan Nallur has always been dedicated towards working for the welfare and advancement of expatriates. His appointment has been keenly anticipated by the Malayalee community in Europe. Hiis induction has opened up access to the southernmost states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu as investment destinations for Polish companies. He will also serve as the liaison for the same. Chandramohan Nallur hails from Calicut, Kerala, and attended the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur, and the Government Arts and Science College, Calicut, before moving to Spain for his master's degree. He has been a leading consultant and global director for many firms across Europe and the US. His 14 years of experience in these markets gives him the edge when it comes to investments and opportunities in various sectors for Indian businesses.